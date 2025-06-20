Huge day of live music taking over Sunderland this weekend - here's what you need to know
To celebrate Sunderland becoming a globally-recognised Music City, there will be a Year of Music taking place across the city, which kicks off in style this Saturday, June 21.
There will be a whole day of live music across the city, with a range of free and paid for gigs, including a homecoming gig from Adele Sandé, who formerly performed as Emeli Sandé, for a sold-out gig at The Fire Station.
In total, there’s 14 free gigs and six paid for gigs on June 21 , to give us a flavour of what to expect with the Year of Music.
All the ticketed and pay what you feel gigs:
- 2pm until 7pm: Cool for Cats Day Disco at Pop Recs – £5 adv, £7 on door
- 2.30pm and 7.30pm: Hamilton at Sunderland Empire – from £30
- 7pm until 11pm: Primaveras, live at Independent – £8
- 7.30pm: Adele Sande (a.k.a Emeli Sandé), live at The Fire Station – SOLD OUT
- 7.30pm: Martin Stephenson & The Daintees at Washington Holy Trinity Church – £22
- 11pm until 4am: The Sesh at Independent - £7 on the door
The full list of free gigs
- 10am until 6pm: Summer Open Day at The Bunker
- From 11am: Sunderland Male Voice Choir + SING at The Glass Onion Bistro
- 11am until 12.30pm: Keith Gregson busking at Roker Sea Front
- 11.30am until 1pm: Will Swindle and Alex Winn busking at Mackies Corner
- 11.30am until 1pm: Alex Winn and Will Swindle at The Engine Room
- 1pm until 2.30pm: James Berry busking at Live lounge
- 1.30pm until 3.30pm: Young Musicians Project at The Engine Room
- 2.30pm until 5pm: Stumble Inn Folk Players at The Dun Cow Snug
- 5.30pm until 7.30pm: Jason Holcomb Jazz Ensemble at The Engine Room
- 6pm until 8pm: Tamala All-Stars, live at The Peacock
- 6pm until 10pm: Dead Wet Things, Seizure + support at The Ivy House
- 7pm until 10.30pm: Saturday Social Club at The King’s Arms
- 8pm until 10.30pm: The Spitting Vicars, live at Live Lounge
- 8pm until 11.30pm: Live DJs at Mexico 70
- 9pm until 4am: DJ Nath Brown and DJ Hendo at Gatsby
Designated Sunderland Music City busker locations will also be established across the city, meaning music will be everywhere.
Emerging talent will be situated at five points in the city – in front of Roker Pier, outside of the Holiday Inn Sunderland, The Fire Station, Independent and at Market Place in the city centre – from 11am until 3pm.
Keel Square Pavilion
The Keel Square Pavilion will also be taking part in the day of music.
Children and young creatives can dive into the world of music production with access to laptops loaded with professional music software inside the Pavilion.
With bookable sessions in the morning (11am to 12pm) and open drop-in sessions from 1pm to 3pm, participants will have the chance to experiment with sounds and beats. Two DJs stationed outside at Keel Square will then play the tracks created live, transforming the event into a collaborative, city-centre soundscape.
Tickets
Tickets for paid events are available to purchase via individual venues.
Free wristbands for music fans will be available to collect from The Fire Station, Independent and Pop Recs on the day, with businesses in the city encouraged to promote discounts and offers to music fans wearing their Sunderland Music City wristband with pride.