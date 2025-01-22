How becoming a Music City will supercharge the Sunderland soundscape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland has many sounds, from the raw punk rock of Leatherface to Dave Stewart’s slick use of synthesisers in The Eurythmics and The Lake Poets’ hauntingly beautiful laments to lost industry.

The Music City team and delegates at the strategy launch at The Fire Station | Thomas Jackson

But it was the one unified voice of the city that impressed delegates from the Music Cities Network, a global not-for-profit organisation that harnesses the power of music, both economically and socially, to boost cities around the world.

So much so, they made Sunderland the only UK city outside of Manchester to join the network, which will build on and build up the city’s music economy on a scale we’ve never seen before.

Led by the city’s Music Office, the bid has seen the team work with individuals, venues and music businesses the breadth of Sunderland.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said Lena Ingwersen, who travels to Music Cities across the globe in her role as Managing Director of the Music Cities Network.

Speaking at the launch of Sunderland’s five-year music strategy at The Fire Station, where it was officially announced that Sunderland would be joining the network, Lena added: “Getting to know this city and its energy, and its sense of community and momentum is so heartwarming.”

It was Lena’s first visit to Sunderland and attracting more visitors to our city by the sea is just one of the benefits of being a Music City.

Dead Wet Things at Sunderland’s Waves Festival 2024 | Sunderland Echo

“It’s beautiful to be here for the first time,” she said. “I’m so excited and grateful to see the energy and enthusiasm. Everyone seems to be involved in this.”

The launch of the strategy is the start of a five-year plan by the Music City team.

It’s a comprehensive document, one you can read in full here, and is designed to guide, inspire, and support the growth of the regional music economy and the next generation of music talent on Wearside and beyond.

It provides a roadmap for supporting musicians and music industries, music education, community education, auditing future spaces, boosting accessibility, a mental health charter and much more.

Music City works with existing music institutions like The Bunker | Sunderland Echo

It’s a strategy that builds on our musical heritage and forges a new path for the next generation.

The Bunker in Stockton Road is a shining example of the passion for music that flows through the city.

It’s an integral part of the fabric of Sunderland music, one that’s helped hone the sound of chart toppers in it studios to retired Mackems looking to add a new string to their bow at its music classes - and it’s been doing it for 43 years.

They are just one of many venues the Music City team is working alongside in a real joined-up approach.

The power of music cannot be underestimated; on a small scale with its ability to touch an individual, to comfort them in sorrow and uplift them in joy, connecting communities with anthems like Wise Men Say to a bigger picture of ploughing millions into the economy through gigs and events.

“It’s the soundtrack of our lives,” explained Paul Callaghan, chair of The Mac Trust, which has channeled culture as a catalyst for change in the city since 2012.

“It’s the heartbeat of the city, it touches our souls and creates unforgettable experiences. It excites, it unites, and it delights.”

Paul Callaghan, chair of The Mac Trust, at the music strategy launch | Thomas Jackson

Addressing the crowd at the strategy launch, he gave a rallying cry: “What a time it is to be in Sunderland!”

It was fitting that the strategy launch for Music City Sunderland should take place in The Fire Station auditorium, a state-of-the-art venue built on the site of a car park and onto the side of the Edwardian fire station Paul took on after it had lain derelict for 22 years.

He saw Sunderland’s potential for culture-led regeneration and giving the city’s old buildings a future and purpose.

Since then, Wearside has welcomed a wave of forward-thinking venues in historic sites, from the old Victorian tram shelter in Seaburn and Sheepfolds Stables to the striking restoration of the old Holy Trinity Church in the East End into Seventeen Nineteen.

The biggest development for a generation will be the Crown Works Studios. Named after and utilising the old Crown Works industrial site on the banks of the Wear in Pallion, it’s set to become one of Europe’s largest film and TV making studios, creating more than 8,000 jobs.

Sunderland winning Music City status is another milestone.

Kubix Festival is one of the highlights of the city's music calendar | Sunderland Echo

It’s been no mean feat for the team who created a Music Office last year, with a dedicated team of staff, including music officers and musicians, Marty Longstaff of The Lake Poets and Frankie Francis of Frankie & the Heartstrings, to work with the city’s venues, artists and businesses to create the five-year Music Strategy.

Michelle Daurat, Chief Executive of the Sunderland MAC Trust and lead on Sunderland Music City, said at the launch night: “The benefits of Sunderland being recognised globally as a music city is enormous.

“It gives us a seat at the table next to Sydney, Berlin and Hamburg. It’s incredible - and we all deserve it.”

Musician David Brewis of Mercury-nominated Field Music spoke on a panel at the strategy launch, outlining how far the city has come but also the difficulties musicians can face in making music a viable career, particularly with the challenges posed by streaming platforms for generating an income through recorded music.

“Sunderland is better served for venues now than at any other time in my life,” he explained.

Like many Sunderland bands of their generation, Field Music’s seminal gigs were in the Ditchburn Room at Ashbrooke Sports Club or upstairs at the old Royalty pub in Chester Road.

Makeshift it may have been, but it still proved a springboard, helping the likes of Field Music and The Futureheads to have their sound heard beyond Sunderland.

Retaining talent like theirs is another key part of the Music City strategy.

“All of a sudden for the likes of us and The Futureheads we got busy, then we were away. But what’s exciting now is that people seem determined to make the most of what we have here.

“And what’s really special is that sense of community,” explained David.

Now the real Music City journey starts with a Year of Music, which will begin on World Music Day on the 21st June 2025 and run through to June 2026, with more details announced soon.

You’re about to hear a lot more from the world’s newest Music City. Stay tuned.

Where’s the Music From?, a poem by Paul Callaghan

Thomas Jackson

From bedrooms and school rooms and the back rooms of pubs. From churches and stadiums and Working Men’s Clubs

From Ryhope and Silksworth and Hetton-le-Hole. From all of the villages where they used to dig coal

From Hendon and Red House and Houghton-le Spring. Where the kids will play music and learn how to sing

From Washington and Hylton where in days of old Troubadours sang Ballads or so I’ve been told

From where Bede and his Monks brought Chanting from Rome. We’ll celebrate the heritage of this place we call home

With fanfare and trumpets hitting all the right notes. There’ll be music on the river where they used to build the boats.