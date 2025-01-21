Sunderland wins its bid to be named a Music City in global network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland has been officially named a Music City, joining a global network of cities such as Sydney and Berlin.

Centre: Lena Ingwersen (Managing Director of the Music Cities Network) with Marty Longstaff, Frankie Francis, Michelle Daurat and Andrew Dipper from the Sunderland Music City team | Thomas Jackson.

The accreditation will make Sunderland only the second city in the UK to join the Music Cities Network, following in the footsteps of Manchester.

The Music Cities Network, established in 2016, connects cities worldwide to promote the music industry’s growth, economic development, and cultural exchange.

Internationally, Sunderland now sits alongside legendary music spots like Sydney and Berlin.

Sunderland’s place among the roster of international Music Cities is an acknowledgement of Wearside’s rich musical heritage and marks the ongoing commitment to nurturing the city’s dynamic music scene and fostering a robust creative economy in the area.

Inclusion in the network gives members access to collaborative opportunities, resources, and advocacy that will help the city build on its music ecosystem and support cultural, social, and economic development.

Approval of the city’s membership by the Music Cities Network (MCN) board is also a resounding rubber stamp for the forthcoming Sunderland Music Strategy.

The announcement was made at the Music City strategy launch at The Fire Station | Sunderland Echo

Developed over several months by the Sunderland Music City team and based on feedback from local music professionals and fans, the five-year plan for music in Sunderland will be delivered in collaboration not only with the Sunderland music ecosystem but also with new international peers and partners in the MCN.

Launched earlier today, January 21, at the Growth Lab: The Sunderland Music City Strategy event at The Fire Station, the strategy is designed to guide, inspire, and support the growth of the regional music economy and the next generation of music talent on Wearside and beyond.

Paul Callaghan, Chair of the Sunderland MAC Trust, said: “Being accepted into the Music Cities Network is a remarkable achievement for our city, reinforcing our identity as a vibrant cultural community where music thrives.

“We are delighted to be recognised internationally as a Music City. It’s a title that Sunderland will wear with great pride.

“Working with partners in some of the world’s most exciting music cities presents incredible opportunities for growth and development. We’re also excited to share our own insights and experiences with this wonderful community.”

Sunderland is now a globally-recognised Music City | Thomas Jackson

Michelle Daurat, Chief Executive of the Sunderland MAC Trust and lead on Sunderland Music City, said: “Becoming an official Music City is a fantastic recognition of both our heritage and the work we’ve done since we began this campaign.

“We started the Sunderland Music City project knowing we wanted to do something big to highlight what an incredible music scene we have here in Sunderland, and to help the city build on that foundation in the future.

“That’s exactly what the team has done. We established our Music Office and built a team of people who are passionate about local music and who understand how important having access to music is, whether you’re a budding musician, a working professional, or a fan.

“That passion is what’s going to drive us as we put our strategy into action. That strategy is a living document, and over the next five years, we’ll continue to monitor its social, economic, and cultural impact, adapting and improving it wherever we need to.

Summer Streets festival in Cliffe Park | Sunderland Echo

“There are a lot of challenges and opportunities ahead of us, and we’re already looking forward to celebrating our next milestone as we work together to support the musical community in our city.

“This is just the beginning of the journey to create a lasting legacy for Sunderland.”

Andrew Dipper, Marketing Director at Sunderland Music City, said: “Being part of the Music Cities Network helps put a flag in the ground to show that this is the place to be for music lovers, musicians, and anyone wanting to make a career for themselves in music.

Waves Festival in Sunderland city centre | Sunderland Echo

“Sunderland has always been a Music City, and now we’re in the best possible position to share that fact with the world.”

Lena Ingwersen, Managing Director of the Music Cities Network, said: “Sunderland is an amazing addition to the Music Cities Network – it has a proud and storied heritage of music, and an exciting future ahead.

“For us, the mindset of people is paramount, and the Sunderland Music City team’s energy, insight, and enthusiasm are outstanding.

“We look forward to collaborating and learning from their ecosystem as we welcome Sunderland as our next city member.”