Whether you tried to get a place for the 2022 event but were unsuccessful or are inspired by a loved one working towards their goal of finishing one of the UK’s most famous half marathons, spaces for this year’s Great North Run have been unavailable for a while now.

But rather than looking at what could have been, why not look at how to get involved in the 2023 Great North Run?

The vast majority of entries for the event are decided through the ballot system, although other methods may be available.

How can I apply for the 2023 Great North Run? Ballot information and how to get involved. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

When is the 2023 Great North Run?

No official date has been announced or confirmed by the organisers of the Great North Run yet.

When will the ballot for the 2023 Great North Run open?

The Great North Run ballot usually opens in January of the year of the run and remains open for around six weeks.

The ballot for this year’s event opened on Monday, January 10 and closed on Monday, February 21. Potential runners found out if they were successful in the same week as the closure of the ballot.

How can I run the Great North Run for a charity?

Anyone who has been unsuccessful in the Great North Run ballot still has the chance to participate in one of the region’s largest annual events by running the route for a charity.

The race has agreements with some huge charities and leave places each year for anyone wanting to run for an organisation close to their heart.

These charities include Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Mind. To take part through the charity route, runners need to contact associated charities directly. This can be done around the same time as the opening of the ballot.

Can I volunteer at the Great North Run?

The majority of volunteering places for the Great North Run are made up by community groups, charities and sports clubs although a small number of individual volunteering places are available.