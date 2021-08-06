Houghton Feast is to return in 2021 after being cancelled last year due to Covid pandemic

The annual event will take place between Friday, October 8 and Sunday, October 17, and organisers are predicting it will be better than ever.

The full programme of events is yet to be finalised. However, the carnival parade through the centre of Houghton is scheduled for on Saturday, October 9.

This is always popular with children and usually involves musicians, dancers, a clown, vintage cars and much more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houghton Feast returns in October 2021. Picture by Kevin Brady.

Everyone who wants to take part in the parade must register first. The parade usually finishes at Rectory Park.

On the same Saturday the historic church of St Michael and All Angels on Church Street will open its doors for anyone wishing to enjoy coffee, cake, soup and sandwiches.

Visitors are also encouraged to visit the tomb of Bernard Gilpin and look around this beautiful church.

At various times there will be concerts, a fairground, fireworks, illuminations, exhibitions and much more. All will be revealed ahead of the event.

Houghton Feast returns in October 2021. Picture by Kevin Brady.

The centrepiece of the feast, as always, is the ox roast which will also take place on Saturday, October 9.

The ox will be prepared by the Houghton Feast Trust, then carved by the Mayor of Sunderland, with all proceeds from the sale of ox sandwiches going towards the cost of staging the 2022 event.

Mayor of Sunderland, Henry Trueman, said: “The Houghton Feast is truly an event we in the City of Sunderland can all be very proud of and I do hope you are able to come along and join in all the wonderful festivities and commemorations.”

Cllr Kevin Johnston, chair of the Houghton Feast steering committee, said: “It’s fantastic the festival of Houghton Feast can go ahead in full this year and, utilising technology including live streaming, there will continue to be an exciting digital programme of events to engage with.

“Wherever you are in the world, like and follow the Houghton Feast Facebook page to keep up to date and take part.”

The event also needs volunteers to help it continue. Get in touch via the Houghton Feast Facebook page, or calling 07835 119802. Anyone interested in registering for the carnival parade should visit www.houghtonfeast.co.uk.