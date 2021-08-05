Books for Less was based in the Galleries until July 2. The company which ran the store, Sheffield based Bestsellers Direct Ltd, said that the Washington outlet had been hit hard by Covid and that it would close as a result, ending trade after a closing down sale.

Bestsellers Direct were keen to point out that there was no issue with the Galleries itself and said that the shopping centre had been very good to them, but that they were “over the moon” to open again in the Bridges.

The store had traded in Washington for two years, it employed four members of staff who will now be relocated to a larger unit in the Bridges, where the shop will open in the week beginning August 9 under a different name – Great Reads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Good Reads bookshop is to open in the Bridges, having previously traded as Books For Less in the Galleries.

Bestsellers Direct have run shops in the Bridges in the past, including Bargain Book Time and Publishers Book Clearance.

The new Bridges outlet will be at Unit 25A, the site previously occupied by retail chain Tiger.

The unit has been empty since September 2020 and stands opposite rivals Waterstone’s.

Great Reads’ general manager, Mark Williamson, said: “I can confirm we will be taking occupation of a unit in the Bridges shopping centre and expect to be open sometime during the week commencing 9th August.

“All staff from the Washington store that closed have been retained and will be working in the new site. We have previously occupied numerous sites in the Bridges and are over the moon to be back in the centre.

“This is a significantly bigger store than the Washington site and will have an extended range, but all still at heavily discounted prices.”

Karen Eve, centre director for the Bridges, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome Great Reads into the centre which will offer an extensive selection of discounted books.

“It’s fantastic that a fast growing company like this sees the potential of opening up in Sunderland.

"We hope this is the first of a number of positive announcements we will be making over the coming months.”