Mandy Brown of Harrison & Brown

Harrison and Brown in Holmeside has added to its offering to customers with the unveiling of The Loft, using the building’s fifth floor to showcase a selection of contemporary and unusual furniture.

The new level adds to the already existing items available throughout the store, which prides itself on furniture for every room of the house along with a host of unique accessories.

Owner Mandy Brown said the decision to utilise the top floor made sense for the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Loft at Harrison & Brown

“We had this fantastic space that was just not being used and I realised it was an opportunity for us to increase our stock and include some new and really different items that we haven’t really had before,” she said.

“We’ve got some real statement furniture and hopefully people will be surprised and delighted to see things they aren’t likely to find anywhere else.”

The store stocks living room, dining room and bedroom furniture along with beds, carpets, tables and accessories and even has its own on-site tearoom and café. Crumb on In has built up a loyal following since it opened on the ground floor with its range of light bites and cakes.

The furniture store recently appealed to people to shop local.

Sponsors of the Echo’s pre-match new season supplement that appeared in Tuesday’s paper, the store is getting behind the team as they encourage residents to support local, from local shops and businesses to the local football team.