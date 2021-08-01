1. Hylton Castle

After years of campaigning, an investment of £4.2million and Covid delays, Hylton Castle is expected to finally open its doors to the public soon. Painstaking work to renovate the historic structure began in autumn 2017 after years of campaigning by residents to put the castle at the heart of community life. Once a neglected shell, it will now house a cafe as well as learning, event and exhibition spaces, with community-based training, learning and volunteering at the heart of the project. The transformation also includes a new roof with some of the best views in the city.

Photo: Stu Norton