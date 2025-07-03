Hear George Clarke give inspirational speech at region's Innovation Festival

Inspiring environmentalists George Clarke and Simon Reeve are set to headline Northumbrian Water’s Innovation Festival next week.

Speaker George Clarke | Submitted

The ninth annual event, which has the theme of “Regeneration”, will see the well-known TV personalities joining festival attendees for a series of live talks and Q&A sessions at Newcastle Racecourse between 7-10th July.

Architect and broadcaster George Clarke will be opening the event with a live chat all about his incredible career and his work with sustainable housing.

The Washington-born storyteller, who graduated from Newcastle University, will discuss how he has had to innovate in order to achieve success both on and off screen.

The four-day event will also see legendary explorer Simon Reeve delivering a lightning talk on his global adventures, regeneration and how to innovate and make a difference.

Adding to the line-up is Priya Lakhani, OBE, a serial entrepreneur and innovator best known for delivering inspiring talks on AI, and Water Minister Emma Hardy, MP.

Over 3,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which will also see its usual amount of fun, music, comedy and wellness activities taking place in order to get creative juices flowing while innovators tackle huge environmental issues such as storm overflows and water scarcity.

Angela MacOscar, Head of Innovation at Northumbrian Water, said: “This year’s Innovation Festival promises to be our most dynamic and impactful yet, which is why this line of guests is so perfect.

“Each of the personalities on this year’s line-up bring something completely different, yet they have all had to regenerate and innovate in order to go on to make such a difference in their fields.

“I can’t wait to see how they really inspire our attendees, and I guarantee that Simon, George and Priya will each spark our guests to think creatively about the future of our environment as they head into their sprints."