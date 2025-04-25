Grindon Church Community Project hosting its first craft market of the year

The craft market will take place at Grindon Church Community Project on Galway Road, Grindon, Sunderland.

Grindon Church Community Project on Galway Road is hosting its first Craft Market of the year on Saturday, April 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community centre and charity will host more than 20 craft makers’ stalls, selling a huge variety of handmade goods and crafts, with everything from: crochet, wax melts, jewellery, paper crafts, silk paintings, candles, decorative frames and much more.

The market is free to visit and the community centre has tea/coffee and refreshments available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has also organised a raffle with some fantastic prizes including vouchers for South Shields clothes manufacturer Barbour.

The market, which runs from 10:30am to 3:30pm is just part of series of events and activities being run through the project.

A spokesperson said: “We have a fantastic group of Trustees, volunteers and staff who have worked tirelessly to create a space.

"Via the groups we host and run we promote health and wellbeing, and arts and creativity as well as providing low/no cost access to these activities for our local and wider community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The project is a safe space, where everyone is welcome. We are a fully inclusive and accessible space where people can ‘find’ and celebrate themselves and others.

"We help people to learn strong life lessons, make connections and learn communication, and support individuals and community groups to make the most of the project and the opportunities they offer.”