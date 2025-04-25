Grindon Church Community Project hosting its first craft market of the year
The community centre and charity will host more than 20 craft makers’ stalls, selling a huge variety of handmade goods and crafts, with everything from: crochet, wax melts, jewellery, paper crafts, silk paintings, candles, decorative frames and much more.
The market is free to visit and the community centre has tea/coffee and refreshments available.
The charity has also organised a raffle with some fantastic prizes including vouchers for South Shields clothes manufacturer Barbour.
The market, which runs from 10:30am to 3:30pm is just part of series of events and activities being run through the project.
A spokesperson said: “We have a fantastic group of Trustees, volunteers and staff who have worked tirelessly to create a space.
"Via the groups we host and run we promote health and wellbeing, and arts and creativity as well as providing low/no cost access to these activities for our local and wider community.
"The project is a safe space, where everyone is welcome. We are a fully inclusive and accessible space where people can ‘find’ and celebrate themselves and others.
"We help people to learn strong life lessons, make connections and learn communication, and support individuals and community groups to make the most of the project and the opportunities they offer.”