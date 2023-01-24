From July 10 to September 10, the public can experience Luke Jerram’s replica artwork, which depicts Earth as seen from space. The giant illuminated globe will ground itself in the cathedral.

The inflated globe depicts detailed three-dimensional NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface and provides the opportunity to see the planet floating.

A specially made surround sound composition by BAFTA winning composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture to add to the atmosphere.

Gaia will be at Durham Cathedral between July 10 and September 10.

The seven-metre diameter installation gives “the unique opportunity to see our home planet on this scale and reflect on the importance of caring for nature”. The installation creates a sense of the Overview Effect, a feeling of awe for the planet as experienced by astronauts when they view Earth from space.

Visitors can experience Gaia during cathedral opening hours. A programme of earth-themed events include late night openings, tours with a twist, family activities and more.

Andrew Usher, chief officer for Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Gaia to Durham Cathedral this summer.

“After the success of our other recent visual art installations we are keen to provide more exciting ways for our visitors to experience the historic cathedral.

Gaia, seen here in the Natural History Museum in London, will be at Durham Cathedral between July 10 and September 10.

"The artwork is created by the same artist who created the Museum of the Moon which brought almost 100,000 people to the cathedral in 2021 and we’re hoping that those who came to see the Moon will return to see the Earth.

“Gaia has such a visual impact and with the current climate crisis being such an important topic in people lives, we hope the installation and a programme of thought-provoking activities will allow visitors to reflect on the health of our planet and consider what we can do to help reverse the effects of climate change.”

Reverend Canon Charlie Allen said: “Gaia invites us to reflect on how we might reshape our lives so as to sustain and renew the face of the earth, whilst at the same time awakening within us a sense of awe and wonder at the sheer beauty of the planet we call home.

“We look forward with great anticipation to having Gaia in our midst.”