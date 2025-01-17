From sound baths to comedy nights: 10 ways to beat the January Blues in Sunderland

1 . Sunderland Cocktail Week

Drinkers can enjoy some discounted tipples as part of the first Sunderland Cocktail Week. Running from Friday, January 31st to Sunday, February 9 2025, it’s the first time the city has hosted a Cocktail Week and is a chance to showcase some of the city’s newest bars as well as revisiting some old favourites. More than 30 bars and restaurants are taking part in the 10-day event which features cocktails for £5 - half the price of many cocktails. Some discounted food will also be on offer, with more details on the dishes announced closer to the time. You need to buy a wristband to redeem the offers, priced £9.95 plus a £1.50 booking fee from sunderlandcocktailweek.co.uk | Sunderland Echo