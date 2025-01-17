From sound baths to comedy nights: 10 ways to beat the January Blues in Sunderland

Here’s some ideas if you’re looking for some lifestyle inspiration.
1. Sunderland Cocktail Week
Drinkers can enjoy some discounted tipples as part of the first Sunderland Cocktail Week. Running from Friday, January 31st to Sunday, February 9 2025, it’s the first time the city has hosted a Cocktail Week and is a chance to showcase some of the city’s newest bars as well as revisiting some old favourites.
More than 30 bars and restaurants are taking part in the 10-day event which features cocktails for £5 - half the price of many cocktails. Some discounted food will also be on offer, with more details on the dishes announced closer to the time. You need to buy a wristband to redeem the offers, priced £9.95 plus a £1.50 booking fee from sunderlandcocktailweek.co.uk | Sunderland Echo
2. Book tickets for a comedy night
Sheepfolds Stables is hosting its first comedy night in what's hoped will become a regular night. The ticket-only event, to be held on Sunday 16 February, will see comedy favourites, Alfie Joey, Sean Percival and John Scott take to the stage in The Hayloft event space to entertain Wearside audiences.
Doors open at 7pm and tickets are now available from the website – www.sheepfoldsstables.co.uk | CREO
3. Have a rootin' tootin' time at Calamity Jane
Whip crackin' musical comedy classic Calamity Jane is heading to Sunderland Empire from February 4-8. Based on the much-loved Doris Day movie, this plumb fancy new production stars the multi-award-winning West End actress and singer Carrie Hope Fletcher and plays its only North East tour dates in Sunderland. | Submitted
4. Sunniside Market
Sunniside Food Market returns for its first outing of the year on January 25 from 10am to 4pm. It's free to attend and has a host of food and drinks traders. Photo: Submitted
