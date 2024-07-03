From Armenian to Sicilian dishes, traders announced for Seaham Food Festival
People will be able to enjoy street food from a variety of cuisines, from Italian, Greek, and Indian, to Thai, Armenian, and Sicilian dishes when the festival returns to the town’s coastline on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.
Organisers Durham County Council have confirmed that more than 120 traders will be setting up shop for the popular event.
The festival will feature a weekend full of family entertainment, delicious food, and cooking demonstrations from a line up of celebrity chefs including Rosemary Shrager, Phil Vickery, and Paul Young.
Each year, thousands of visitors flock to the event to try the vast selection of dishes and produce offered by the region’s traders, many of which are based in County Durham.
The festival will also feature traders selling snacks and baked goods, from focaccia, gingerbread, churros, crepes, cupcakes, pies and sausages.
For refreshment in between food, festivalgoers can visit the many bars and drinks stands selling everything from tea, coffee, cocktails, local beers, gin, and rum.
There are also retailers selling a mixture of goods including plants, homeware, and pet treats and accessories.
Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “With just over a month to go, we’re excited to reveal the highly anticipated list of traders who will be selling delicious food and quality goods at Seaham Food Festival this year.
“We are always so proud of our independent traders and the excellent dishes and goods they produce. Our food festivals are the perfect place to showcase the culinary and creative talents we have in the county and wider region. We are also looking forward to welcoming new companies which are coming to the food festival for the first time.”
Many of the traders cater to a range of dietary requirements including gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian, and vegan.
Full list of traders
Armenian Kitchen
Bamboo Box
Barista Sisters
Beanie Bun
Boston Shakers
Caps Off Brewery
Chicken Ting
Choco Berries
Churros Barcelona
Crepes Gourmet
Cocktail Bay
Fire & Dough
Fourteen Street Kitchen (Street Fries)
Greek Street Food
Hatch76
Hogs n Chix
La Porketta
Mani Mani Italian Street Food
McColl’s Brewery
Mean Bean Coffee
Mivesi Naan Truck
Moreburger
Orchards of Husthwaite
Parm-O-Rama
Pelegrini
Quaff Box
Redheads Mac n Cheese
Roly Poly Eats
Slackjaw’s Gourmet Burger Company
Spud Gun Loaded Fries
Sri Non Thai Street Food
The Cocktail Pickers Club
The Geordie Banger Company
The Spicy Biker
Three Brothers Brewing
Tiro Sicilian Street Food
Twisted Chick
Retail
AB Infusions
Bake for the Soul
Batch Coffee Roasters
BeeNatural Wraps
Berry’s Kitchen
Bites Baking Co
Blueberry Hill Preserves
Breaking Bread
Breeosh
Burtree Puddings
Calder’s Kitchen
Cassie’s Kitchen
Chapmans Cheesecakes
Concrete & Cacti
Continental Cottage
Dalton Moor Farm
Devils Bridge Rum
Durham Coffee
Evie’s Pupcakes
Fairley’s
Farm to Shop
Fat Rabbit Crafts
Fig and Rose Home and Garden
Flint and Flame
Fusion Cake Haus
Glass Haus Art
Grasmere Gingerbread
Happy Paws Bakery
Highland Boundary Distillery
Howey Nichols
Jinger Drinks
Just a Littlemore
Kin Toffee Vodka
La Focaccia
Le Mini Macaron
Little Sutton Biltong Company
Locksley Distilling
Lucelas Chocolate Rum
Malton Brewery
Malvavisco Marshmallows
Med Fine Food
Northern Shakers
Northumbrian Water
O’Donnell Moonshine
Perfect Tipple
Pie Demand
PitWheel Distillery
Prohibition Distillery
Puckett’s Pickles
R Place
R&G Thai Curry Paste
Really Indian
Ringtons
Rose Cottage Pantry
SA Sauces
Screaming Chimp Chilli Sauce
Seascapes
Shaped by Waves
Shaw Meats
Signature Scones
Simply Cheesecake
Simply the Best Bags
Sloemotion Distillery
South Durham Honey
Spicymonkey
Stateside Treat Emporium
Sunrise Patisserie
The Aromatary
The Auckland Cupcake Co
The Canny Candy Gadgies
The Cherry Tree Durham
The Chilli Jam Man
The Chocolate Smiths
The Clucking Pig
The Geordie Banger Company
The Gingerbread Mam
The Great British Cheese Company
The Hedgehog Bakery
The Sawley Kitchen
The Tea Enthusiasts
The Twisted Curry Company
The Velveteen Rabbit Luncheon Club
The Wilde Bakery Artisan Flapjacks
Weardale Cheese
Wellybix
Wicked Fudge
Wiga Wagaa
Monument Coffee
