From Aladdin to Wicked, 13 big shows heading to Sunderland Empire in 2024

2 . Sunderland Legends, February 5

Three Sunderland legends are coming to Sunderland Empire to talk about their time at Sunderland AFC and to discuss their action-packed football careers. Join Jermain Defoe, Kevin Phillips and Peter Reid on February 5 as they delve into all things football: dressing room and training ground stories, managers, fallouts, and everything you've ever wanted to know about playing for a team like Sunderland. Photo: submitted