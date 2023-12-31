From Aladdin to Wicked, 13 big shows heading to Sunderland Empire in 2024

From the debut of big shows such as Aladdin to the return of blockbusters such as Wicked, there’s plenty of shows heading to Sunderland Empire in 2024.
Here’s just some of the highlights from a packed calendar.
1. The Rocky Horror Show, January 8-13
Seasoned actor and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Joe McFadden will join the tour of the legendary, classic smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show for a limited run in Sunderland from January 8-13. Fresh from the cult show celebrating its 50th anniversary, Joe will play the role of narrator. Photo: Rocky Horror
2. Sunderland Legends, February 5
Three Sunderland legends are coming to Sunderland Empire to talk about their time at Sunderland AFC and to discuss their action-packed football careers. Join Jermain Defoe, Kevin Phillips and Peter Reid on February 5 as they delve into all things football: dressing room and training ground stories, managers, fallouts, and everything you've ever wanted to know about playing for a team like Sunderland. Photo: submitted
3. Shrek, February 6 -10
Join Shrek and his trusty sidekick Donkey as they set out on a quest to defeat the fearsome dragon and rescue the beautiful Princess Fiona. The Dreamworks classic heads to Sunderland from February 6-10 Photo: submitted
4. Aladdin, February 15 to March 10
Blockbuster musical Aladdin will fly into Sunderland Empire to make its North East debut from February 15 to March 10. It stars Sunderland-born stage star Adam Strong who will be swooshing the cloak of Aladdin's arch enemy Jafar in the first UK & Ireland tour of the West End and Broadway hit. Tickets from www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/ Photo: Disney