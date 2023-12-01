From a skating rink to an ice festival, 13 festive things to do in Sunderland this Christmas

3 . Ice Festival

Sunderland will be transformed into an icy winter wonderland as the city stages its first ever ice festival. On 16 and 17 December, Keel Square will become a centrepiece for everything festive and frozen - and it's free to attend. Against a backdrop of impressive ice sculptures, visitors will have the chance to meet Santa Claus and take part in special letter writing workshops, before posting their Christmas wish lists through a special letterbox made entirely of ice. And the highlight will be a live carving of Santa’s sleigh on 16 December. Photo: submitetd