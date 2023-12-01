From a skating rink to an ice festival, 13 festive things to do in Sunderland this Christmas

There’s plenty of festive fun to be had in Sunderland this year.
From Christmas crafts and seasonal shows to a pop-up skating rink and ice festival, here’s a round-up of events happening in and around the city.
1. Reindeer Dash, The Bridges
Fundraisers of all ages are once again invited to put their best hooves forward at one of Sunderland’s favourite festive events. The city’s annual Reindeer Dash is taking place at The Bridges Shopping Centre on Sunday 3 December. Entry to the Reindeer Dash for those aged 12 and under costs £5, with adult entries priced at £7. Any child aged five or under must be accompanied by a paying adult on the course.Tickets can be purchased at reindeerdash2023.eventbrite.co.uk Photo: submitted
2. Pop up ice rink, Keel Square
Get your skates on…the pop-up rink is only here for one weekend. It returns to Keel Square on the weekend of December 9 and 10 from 11am to 8pm, with Christmas characters at the rink from 11 am - 1 pm.
Tickets are £5 for a 30 minute session. All under 8 year olds must also be accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets from the Sunderland Bid website. Photo: echo
3. Ice Festival
Sunderland will be transformed into an icy winter wonderland as the city stages its first ever ice festival. On 16 and 17 December, Keel Square will become a centrepiece for everything festive and frozen - and it's free to attend.
Against a backdrop of impressive ice sculptures, visitors will have the chance to meet Santa Claus and take part in special letter writing workshops, before posting their Christmas wish lists through a special letterbox made entirely of ice.
And the highlight will be a live carving of Santa’s sleigh on 16 December. Photo: submitetd
4. Beauty and the Beast, Sunderland Empire
Oh la la! Beauty & the Beast is running at Sunderland Empire from Friday, December 8, 2023 – Sunday, December 31, 2023. This year’s seasonal spectacular will star Emmerdale and Ackley Bridge actor Charlie Hardwick as Fairy Bon Bon, Channel 5 Milkshake! TV favourite Olivia Birchenough as Belle and Samuel Wyn-Morris, who last appeared at the Empire in the UK Les Misérables tour, as the monstrous Beast. And, back by popular demand, are Empire panto regulars Miss Rory (from Newcastle’s Boulevard cabaret club ) who’ll be appearing in an array of colourful costumes this year as Rorina La Plonk alongside panto comic Tom Whalley, reinvented as Louis La Plonk Photo: submitted