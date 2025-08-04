Fringe events for huge electronic music festival heading to Sunderland announced

A week-long festival of electronic music, digital art and cutting-edge technology is heading to Sunderland this autumn.

Independent will host Paranoid London on Friday 3 October | Photography by Khris Cowley @asianprovocateur

Taking place from Saturday 26 September to Saturday 1 November 2025, Stages festival will see Keel Square transformed with a 360degree stage, with performances from names like Billy Gillies, Basshunter, N-Trance and Ulrabeat, Love INC, Klubfiller, Ian Van Dahl, MDDLTN, Jay Stone and local talent including Nath Brown, with more acts to be announced.

The festival will also feature talks and experiences to showcase Sunderland as the world’s newest Music City - and now a series of fringe events have been announced.

Independent Live, in partnership with Sunderland City Council, will host ‘At The Venues’, a series of fringe events supporting Stages.

Independent will host Paranoid London on Friday 3 October, a dynamic electronic duo renowned for their raw, punk-inspired live sets. Known for their use of analogue synthesisers and vintage drum machines, Paranoid London promises a night of high-energy, unfiltered electronic music.

In collaboration with local house music collectives Haze, Ward 10, and Kinetic, Independent will also present a special three-room house music event at a secret location on Saturday 27 September. The event is set to showcase some of the region’s most forward-thinking dance music talent.

Meanwhile, The Bunker, located on Stockton Road, will host a free synth workshop on Wednesday 1 October. Open to the public, the session will provide an introduction to hardware synthesisers and drum machines, with guidance from members of Newcastle’s All Frequencies Sound Collective and Sunderland’s Klang EMOM.

Ben Wall from Klang said: “There are barriers that can prevent people from exploring hardware-based music production, but the tactile experience of using real synths and drum machines is incredibly rewarding.

“Music creation has proven therapeutic benefits, and we hope this workshop encourages more people to get hands-on. We see this as the first of many similar events.”

As part of the At The Venues programme, Independent has also curated a special showcase at Pop Recs in Sunniside on Saturday 27 September, featuring three national electronic artists: Badger (Newcastle), Martin Christie (founder of the EMOM movement), and Distant Listening—the solo project of Andrew Hodson from Warm Digits. This promises to be a standout night for fans of live electronic music.

After-parties will take place at both Elysium and Independent, with activity taking place at Mexico70 on 27th September & 4th October and The Saltgrass hosting an Electronic Music Open Mic (EMOM) night.

Full event details and ticket information can be found on the official Stages website. Additional announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

This project has received funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and North East Combined Authority.