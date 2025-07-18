Huge electronic music festival heading to Sunderland with 360degree stage

A week-long festival of electronic music, digital art and cutting-edge technology is heading to Sunderland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival will feature a 360degree stage, similar to that used by Ed Sheeran | Sunderland Echo

Keel Square will be transformed with a 360degree stage, similar to that used by Ed Sheeran when he played the stadium, for Stages festival.

As well as performances from names like Billy Gillies, Basshunter, N-Trance and Ulrabeat, the festival will feature talks and experiences to showcase Sunderland as the world’s newest Music City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also announced so far is Love INC, Klubfiller, Ian Van Dahl, MDDLTN, Jay Stone and local talent including Nath Brown, with more acts to be announced.

Taking place from Saturday 26 September to Saturday 1 November 2025, the show will feature a 360° stage, immersive visuals on the 20-metre semi-transparent screen at the Expo Sunderland Pavilion – one of the most advanced digital installations in the UK.

Beyond Keel Square, venues across Sunderland city centre will also come alive with a diverse programme of gigs, exhibitions and events - spanning everything from underground electronic sets to experimental audiovisual performances.

Whether you're into underground club nights, techno beats, or cutting-edge digital art, organisers say there’s something for everyone giving music fans of all tastes something to enjoy. Full line-up details will be announced soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside the live On the Square performance, Stages will feature a packed programme of secret gigs, online streaming events, workshops, seminars and industry-led panel discussions exploring the future of music, digital creativity and smart city innovation.

As one of the UK’S leading smart cities Sunderland is pioneering the use of next- generation digital infrastructure, Stages will showcase how this technology is being used to enhance cultural experiences, support creative industries and power a more connected, inclusive city.

"Stages is more than just a music festival," said Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council.

Cllr Jones added: "Stages is about showing how our city is growing, changing, and leading the way in creativity and technology. I’d like to invite all our residents to get involved and come support this new event."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultrabeat, part of the Keel Square line-up, said: "It’s brilliant to see a city like Sunderland putting music at the heart of its future. I can’t wait to perform at Stages’ On The Square - it’s going to be something really special."

Local talent Nath Brown will perform | Submitted

Local DJ & Producer Nath Brown of Translate Records added: "As someone who has lived in Sunderland for all of my life, it's amazing to see such change happening around the city. There are going to be so many opportunities for artists in the music industry that I wish I had when I was younger. It's a really interesting time to work in a creative industry in the city."

The economic benefits are expected to be significant, with visitors from across the UK boosting local businesses, hospitality and tourism.

Tickets start from £20 and are available from 10am today (Friday 18 July). For booking details, full lineup announcements and the latest updates, visit https://www.stages-festival.co.uk.