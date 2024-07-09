Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People wanting to hone their poetry and writing skills can do so at a series of free workshops this summer.

Poetry night King Ink CIC, which is based at Pop Recs, is enjoying an residency at Seventeen Nineteen in the East End.

King Ink CIC has a summer residency at Seventeen Nineteen | Submitted

As part of that period, they’re running a summer of free poetry workshops and writing drop-in sessions, featuring high profile poets from across the North East.

The main aim of the residency is to bring together the existing communities built by Seventeen Nineteen and King Ink CIC, to encourage an exploration of their shared stories through poetry and spoken word.

King Ink’s Project Manager, James Whitman, said: “We’re eager to meet local people and community groups. We love helping people to share their stories. Our workshops and drop-ins are a great way to get involved, whether you’re brand new to poetry or you’ve been writing for ages.”

The poetry workshops will run once a week and each session will have a different focus, from writing tiny memoirs to developing performance skills.

Some notable North East poets are involved, including Rowan McCabe, Steve Urwin and Kirsten Luckins.

The sessions are all free, but spaces are limited, so booking is essential.

Posy Jowett, Participation and Engagement Officer at Seventeen Nineteen said: “We are thrilled with what King Ink CIC have in store for us as our Artists-in-Residence.

“Seventeen Nineteen, formerly Holy Trinity Church, has been at the heart of the East End for over 300 years. We frequently find visitors to the church are reminded of stories from their past whilst reflecting in this historic space. It is our hope that participants will be able to tap into these qualities, to unearth their own stories of growing up, falling in love, and dealing with grief.”

As well as weekly poetry workshops, King Ink CIC will deliver regular writing drop-ins, offering a more laid-back way for people to get involved which are themed around other events here at Seventeen Nineteen.

James will also be meeting with community groups and visitors to share stories the old-fashioned way — over a cup of tea.

At the end of their residency, King Ink CIC will release a pamphlet and a special episode of their monthly podcast, featuring poetry from the project.

There will be a live performance at Seventeen Nineteen in September which showcases the works created by the newly fledged poets and writers from the project, which is funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.