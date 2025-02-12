Kids can turn back time at the Bridges this half term, with a week of free events spanning centuries of history.

Myths, Monarchs and Mayhem will bring together a range of activities where young people can have fun, while learning about past events.

On Monday 24 February, the focus is on Royal Tudors and Stuarts, highlighting what life was like in these periods in history, along with exploring Tudor food and learning some gruesome facts.

During the session there will be the opportunity to create a storyboard of the Great Fire of London, draw Queen Elizabeth 1 and colour a Tudor rose, as well as learning some Tudor dances.

On Wednesday 26 February the clock is being turned back even further – to the time of the Ancient Egyptians.

Children can find out about the ancient gods and then draw, colour and name their own, along with learning about hieroglyphics and creating a decorated bookmark with their own name in the ancient language.

Decoding ancient Egyptian words and learning how to draw Tutankhamun’s golden mask are also on the programme, for what promises to be an informative and exciting day.

The final session is being held on Friday 28 February, where the focus is on the Rotten Romans.

Anyone taking part will learn lots of facts about Roman life, take part in Roman role play as well as creating their own Roman soldier cartoon character.

Designing and decorating a sword and shield, learning Roman numerals and even performing a Roman dance will also be on offer.

Participants will also have the chance to enter a competition to win a family ticket to see Horrible Histories Live on Stage - The Awful Egyptians at the Sunderland Empire in March.

All three events run from 11am until 1pm, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and people can just turn up on the day to take part, although spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The event is aimed at primary school children, with the soft play area also open for younger children from Saturday 22 February – Sunday 2 March.

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, believes it will a really popular event.

“We know for lots of families finding ways of keeping their young ones entertained during school holidays can be a challenge,” she said.

“The beauty of Myths, Monarchs and Mayhem is not only are the events free, but they are going to be lots of fun, with the opportunity to also learn some really interesting fact about various periods in history.”