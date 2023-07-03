Sunderland's Food and Drink Festival 2023 gives city £840,000 boost, figures show

More than 15,000 people attended Sunderland’s Food and Drink Festival 2023 - boosting the city's economy by some £840,000, figures have revealed.

All manner of stalls set up in the city centre for the three-day event held over the weekend of June 23 to 25, which featured live entertainment, activities for children and a huge array of food and drink.

Organisers Sunderland BID, who worked with Sunderland City Council on the event, say the estimates so far show the festival brought a huge boost in income into the area.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the reaction to the festival had been overwhelmingly positive.

“We have had incredible feedback about the Food and Drink Festival, both from the people who attended and the stallholders and performers who took part, as well as from city centre businesses,” she said.

“The whole of the city centre was busy across the entire weekend and there was a fantastic atmosphere.

“We are delighted to have been able to deliver an event that has been so enjoyed by everyone and that has made a substantial and positive impact on the local economy.”

Markets and food stalls across Market Square, Keel Square and High Street West – which included a number of local heroes – food producers’ from across the North East – attracted thousands of visitors across the weekend.

Helped by the good weather, people turned out in force to watch the entertainment and eat out at food stalls representing cuisines from across the globe.

Cllr John Price, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people out enjoying the sunshine and delicious food on offer at Sunderland Food and Drink Festival.

“The festival attracted thousands of visitors and created a buzzing atmosphere across the city centre, and it gave local businesses a real boost. It was just one of the brilliant events on offer in Sunderland this summer so there is still plenty to look forward to in the coming weeks.”

