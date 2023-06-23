12 pictures showing what's on offer at the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival as it opens in city centre
There’s a melting pot of dishes on the menu if you’re heading down to Sunderland Food and Drink Festival this weekend.
The annual festival is back in the city centre from June 23-25, with more than 50 traders and stalls and a host of entertainment across Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square.
As well as foods from across the globe, there’s a host of free entertainment to enjoy across the weekend, from renowned Take That cover group, Re-Take That and former X-Factor star turned Capital Drive Time DJ, Sam Lavery, Ibiza Soul Duo and a whole host of local talent including This Little Bird and Sunderland College indie rock band, Swindled.
