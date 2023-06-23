News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland food & drink festival returns

12 pictures showing what's on offer at the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival as it opens in city centre

There’s a melting pot of dishes on the menu if you’re heading down to Sunderland Food and Drink Festival this weekend.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

The annual festival is back in the city centre from June 23-25, with more than 50 traders and stalls and a host of entertainment across Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square.

As well as foods from across the globe, there’s a host of free entertainment to enjoy across the weekend, from renowned Take That cover group, Re-Take That and former X-Factor star turned Capital Drive Time DJ, Sam Lavery, Ibiza Soul Duo and a whole host of local talent including This Little Bird and Sunderland College indie rock band, Swindled.

Hungry visitors starting to gather as the festival got underway in Keel Square.

1. Filling up

Hungry visitors starting to gather as the festival got underway in Keel Square. Photo: Stu Norton

Tiffany Ramsay and Dan Hutchinson soaking up the atmosphere.

2. Plenty on the menu

Tiffany Ramsay and Dan Hutchinson soaking up the atmosphere. Photo: Stu Norton

Carter Tam enjoying the live music.

3. Live entertainment

Carter Tam enjoying the live music. Photo: Stu Norton

There's a host of live music performances, as well as arts and crafts, across the three days.

4. Local talent

There's a host of live music performances, as well as arts and crafts, across the three days. Photo: Stu Norton

