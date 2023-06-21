News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland Food and Drink Festival returns to city centre for 2023

The countdown is on for a weekend of fun, food and entertainment as Sunderland’s Food and Drink Festival prepares to return.
By Katy Wheeler
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:06 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 14:25 BST

The festival returns to Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square from June 23-25 and as well a host of food, there’s plenty of entertainment on the menu with activities for children and live music.

More than 50 traders are taking part, with food ranging from Greek and Chinese to Caribbean, along with local producers who will be offering a range of delicious items for sale.

And all the food – and drink – will be washed down with a packed programme of live music, including performances from renowned Take That cover group, Re-Take That and former X-Factor star turned Capital Drive Time DJ, Sam Lavery, Ibiza Soul Duo and a whole host of local talent including This Little Bird and Sunderland College indie rock band, Swindled.

Plenty of entertainment in store for Sunderland food & drink festival
Plenty of entertainment in store for Sunderland food & drink festival
Arts and crafts sessions will be on offer, while colourful characters will be out and about to keep children entertained, as well as unique acts including stilt walking chefs and cupcakes and comedy dinner ladies.

Keel Square will be offering a range of giant games, with face painters also operating throughout the weekend.

Drinks will include cocktails from Cocktail Bay and a Polish beer garden will serve a range of ales, along with a Pimm’s Tuk-tuk, Black Beetle Drinks and Dipple Tipple.

There will also be the option for some retail therapy, with a range of handicrafts, jewellery and ornaments on offer.

Re-Take That
Re-Take That

The festival has been created by Sunderland BID and Sunderland City Council, and Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive at Sunderland BID, believes there is something for everyone.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been able to build all kinds of elements into the mix for this year’s event,” said Sharon.

“Along with some really exciting and unusual food stalls, we’ve also got an amazing programme of entertainment for youngsters and some exciting live music performances.

“It’s a great way to get our summer programme off to a really positive start.”

Juggling entertainers at a previous Sunderland Food & Drink festival
Juggling entertainers at a previous Sunderland Food & Drink festival

Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Vibrant City, Councillor John Price echoed Sharon’s words.

“The Food and Drink Festival is an experience that everyone can enjoy and which really has catered for all tastes,” he said.

This Little Bird
This Little Bird
Sam Lavery
Sam Lavery
Enjoying a previous Sunderland Food Festival.
Enjoying a previous Sunderland Food Festival.
The food and drink festival returns this weekend
The food and drink festival returns this weekend
The festival runs from June 23-25
The festival runs from June 23-25
