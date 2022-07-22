Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project, Creative You, will also support young people’s emotional and mental wellbeing, self-esteem and confidence.

It is funded by Washington Area Committee over two years. It will be based at Arts Centre Washington and led by Sunderland Culture in partnership with Washington Mind.

A series of free taster sessions will launch the programme. This includes: create your own pottery sessions, introduction to film making, pop and contemporary dance, an introduction to song writing and learn to be a clown.

Arts Centre Washington is hosting the creative sessions.

There is also glass painting, make your own tie dye, meditative rock mandalas (rock painting), first steps into radio drama, learn lino printing and write your own Rap Music with Kema Kay.

These sessions will be followed in autumn by three “Creative You hubs” offering weekly activities to join in across Washington.

Work produced by young people in the sessions and workshops will be showcased through exhibitions, events and activities in public spaces, including next year’s Bright Lights Youth Art Festival at Arts Centre Washington.

Matthew Blyth, audience development officer at Arts Centre Washington, said: “Creative You aims to develop the skills and confidence of up to 450 young people aged 11 to 19 from all backgrounds to tell stories that are important and relevant to them through the arts.

“The project is inspired by storytelling in all its different forms and will enable young people to tell their stories through a range of art forms, visual arts, performance, music, creative writing.”

Cllr Len Lauchlan, chair of Washington Area Committee, said: “This a brilliant opportunity for young people from across Washington to have a go at a whole range of creative experiences over the summer, from pottery and film-making to song writing and learning to clown.

"It’s a fantastic project that Washington Area Committee has been happy to fund.

“There really is something for everyone and best of all it’s free. So, I’d encourage anyone aged 11 to 19 who lives in Washington to check out the wide range of taster sessions and sign up for anything that appeals.”