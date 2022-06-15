Everything you need to know ahead of dog-friendly RSPCA Family Fun Day in Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is the event in aid of?

The event is ran by RSPCA Sunderland, Hartlepool and South Tyneside branch as part of a nationwide campaign to raise funds for the charity to ensure it can continue to deliver a vital service.

The charity does not receive any funding from the government and relies solely on public donations.

The event will be dog-friendly.

What’s happening?

The family fun day will offer a range of activities for all ages. Children can play giant garden games, take part in tug of war, and inflatable six-pin bowling. There will be an interactive Bubbles Display from Paris Bubbles, taking place throughout the whole day

You can win prizes/medals if you can spot all of the hidden ducks on the fun day duck trail.

Dogs are also welcome to the event as there will be activities for them to take part in, including a secret dog show where people can enter their dogs in classes and go about their day at the event.

Dogs can also take part in a treasure hunt to test their smelling skills.

Additional activities include a tombola and a variety of stalls and refreshments including bespoke gifts, health and beauty, craft activities, cakes, bakes, sweets, wood-fired pizza and vegan BBQ.

Where is it?

The fun day takes place at Seaburn Recreation Ground.

When is it?

Saturday, 18 June, 10am – 4pm.

Additional information

Families are encouraged to bring their own picnic chairs and blankets to enjoy the day.

Activity passes and tokens can be purchased online.