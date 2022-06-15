From that date, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions announced on Wednesday (June 15).
The second portion of the one-off £650 payment will follow in the autumn, as part of support worth £1,200 that vulnerable households will receive this year, which also includes a previously announced £150 council tax rebate.
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey said: “With millions of the lowest-income households soon seeing the first of two cash instalments land into their bank accounts, we are taking action to directly help families with the cost of living.
Most Popular
-
1
See sickening moment Uber Eats driver hit across head with bolt cutters as attackers try to take her moped as she leaves McDonald's
-
2
Controversial new Sunderland affordable homes development approved after row over loss of green space
-
3
Sunderland carer ‘frittered away’ £47k of cousin’s life savings and left her with just 21 PENCE in the bank
-
4
Work complete on new Sunderland 'modular homes' under £1.8million housing development in Pennywell
-
5
TRAFFIC NEWS: Police called to two-vehicle collision near Barnes Park in Sunderland
“This one-off payment totalling £650 is part of our £37 billion cost of living support package that will put an extra £1,200 into the pockets of those most in need.”
Read More
Legislation to confirm the £650, as well as the other elements of the Government’s support package, is being processed on Wednesday (June 15).
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We have a responsibility to protect those who are paying the highest price for rising inflation, and we are stepping up to help.
“In July, more than 8 million people will get their first £326 payment to help with rising prices, as part of a package worth at least £1,200 for vulnerable families. I said we would stand by people when they needed help, and we are.”
SEE ALSO: Sunderland awarded £900,000 to help tackle drug abuse after being named among areas with 'highest level of need'
Under the Government’s plan, pensioners will also receive a £300 payment in November and December alongside the winter fuel payment in a move costing £2.5 billion, while £150 will be paid by September to individuals receiving disability benefits.
Every household in the country, regardless of how well off they are, will get a £400 discount on energy bills, raising concerns the move will further fuel inflation.
The Chancellor announced the emergency cost-of-living support package last month, saying £5 billion of the package would be paid for by a levy on the profits of oil and gas giants, and around £10 billion will be covered by extra borrowing.