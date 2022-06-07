Everything you need to know about Sunderland Big Walk 2022 as entries remain open

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Sunderland Big Walk?

The Active Sunderland BIG Walk which has been running since 2010 sees hundreds of people of all ages set off on one of the three, eight or 12 mile route options. The walk gives people a chance to get fit and active whilst enjoying the outdoors. BIG Walk is also a great opportunity for groups to sign up and fundraise for their own chosen charities.

Walkers can enjoy the atmosphere with the pre-event sing along with a Rock Choir before getting involved in free Active Sunderland family activities.

Last year's Active Sunderland BIG Walk

To get some practice in, walkers can join the Active Sunderland Wellness Walking Programme. This is a free and friendly programme of weekly volunteer led walks.

Where does it take place?

The walk takes place in the picturesque Herrington Country Park

When is it?

Sunday, June 26, starting at 9am.

Additional information

2022 entry prices:

:: 8 & 12-mile routes - £10 per person

:: three-mile route - £5 per person

:: Under-twos go free

:: Group offer - £20 for four people, maximum of two adults

This year routes:

:: 3 mile – estimated completion time 45 minutes – 1 hour 30 minutes

:: 8 mile – estimated completion time 1 hour 45 minutes – 3 hours 30 minutes

:: 12 mile – estimated completion time 2 hours 45 minutes – 5 hours 30 minutes