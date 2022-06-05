Meet Sunderland's Platinum Jubilee babies!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Sunderland Royal Hospital’s maternity unit welcomed more than 20 newborns across the four-day celebrations, with each family presented with a Royal Mint coin created to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

They were also given a specially-printed baby grow, featuring both a crown and Buckingham Palace.

Among those welcomed into the world was Hughie Brownless, originally due on May 28, who was born weighing 10lb 12oz to parents Hollie Heaton and Ethan Brownless

Damien Brown and Leanne Noble with baby Iyla Brown.

Hughie was delivered with the help of midwife Liz Di-Duca, with support also offered to the family by colleague Vicki Worth.

Iyla Brown was a happy arrival for parents Leanne Noble and Damien Brown and weighed 6lb 10z.

She was delivered by midwife Helen Bone with the help of student Holly Conley-Reid, with Leanne and Damien offering their thanks to the “amazing” maternity team.

And Remi Robert Beattie-Crighton joins siblings Junior-J Beattie, 10, and Bowe Beattie-Crighton, one.

Tamara Beattie with Remi Robert Beattie-Crighton.

Born to Tamara Beattie and Arron Crighton, he had been due on May 26 and was 5lb 5oz when he was delivered by Claire Mulholland and student Nicole Sunter.