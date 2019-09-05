Emerging Sunderland band Docksuns to launch debut EP on home turf with Independent gig
An emerging Sunderland band making waves in the music industry are gearing up to launch their debut EP on home turf.
It’s been the best year yet for five-piece Docksuns who are so passionate about their home city they named the band after being ‘sons of the dock’.
After completing the band with a fifth member in January they’ve already had a string of sold-out Wearside shows and played the music stage at this year’s Airshow.
Now the band, made up of Neil Douthwaite, 30, on lead guitar; James Baxter, 26, on lead vocals; Stephen Keogh, 25, on guitar; Adam Dawkins, 26 on bass and Glenn Laws, 27, are busy in rehearsals for their EP launch which will take place at Independent, Holmeside, on September 14.
Lead guitarist Neil, from Roker, said: “We always get a great reaction from Sunderland crowds who’ve been really supportive of us, so we can’t wait to play Independent.
“Because three of us write in the band it means our music is constantly changing and stays fresh. A couple of the songs me and James wrote together 6/7 years, so to now have people singing them back to us at gigs is an amazing feeling.”
At the gig the band will be playing tracks from their debut EP, the artwork for which features scenes of Sunderland’s shipyards, which was recorded at Ginger Music Company.
They will be supported at the gig by The Voyd and Kickin’ Lilies.
Docksuns are also on the bill at a new music festival coming to Sunderland in September.
Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Sounds of Sunderland event, which will take place on Saturday, September 28.
Based in Sunniside Gardens, the event will showcase both established and emerging local talent.
The jam-packed stage line up will run from 2pm-10pm and will be headlined by Sunderland’s very own Social Room with other acts on the bill including Vandebilt, Plastic Glass as well as Docksuns.
*Docksuns play Independent on September 14. Doors at 7pm. Tickets are priced at £5 from independentsunderland.com
*Docksuns debut EP will be available from September 14 as a CD and via all major streaming platforms.