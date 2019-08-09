Sunniside to host first Sounds of Sunderland festival next month
A new festival will shine the light on emerging Sunderland bands next month.
Tickets are now on sale for the first ever Sounds of Sunderland event, which will take place on Saturday, September 28.
Based in Sunniside Gardens, the event will showcase both established and emerging local talent.
The jam-packed stage line up will run from 2pm-10pm and will be headlined by Sunderland’s very own Social Room with other acts on the bill including Vandebilt, Plastic Glass and Docksuns.
Matty Smith from Social Room said: “We can’t wait to be the first headline band to perform at Sounds of Sunderland. We’re a Sunderland based band and it’s great to be part of an event that promotes and celebrates the Sunderland music scene.”
Sunderland City Council Cabinet Member for Communities and Culture, John Kelly, said: “We are proud of the thriving music scene in Sunderland, and this event is only the start of some very exciting music announcements to follow later in the year."
Music lovers can benefit from an early bird ticket price of £8 plus booking fee if they buy within the next three weeks. Tickets can be purchased now by visiting www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/sounds
Supporting city centre venues will hold several fringe events running from Friday, September 27 to Sunday, September 29. The Ivy House and Museum Vaults will host a programme of local music while Independent welcome Beardyman on Friday 27 September.
Tickets for the Beardyman gig are £15 plus booking fee and can be purchased by visiting Independent’s Facebook page now.