Durham Cathedral to be transformed with sound and light as artwork comes to region for first time

The historic venue will be transformed with stunning projections between October 12 and October 16 as artwork Life by artists Luxmuralis makes its debut in the North East.

The immersive experience will illuminate the inside of Durham Cathedral every evening from 6.45pm until 9pm, giving visitors the chance to take a journey through earth, sea and sky.

Andrew Usher, Chief Officer Visitor Experience and Enterprise at Durham Cathedral, said: “We’re delighted to welcome this touring artwork into Durham Cathedral and to the North East for the first time.

St Albans Cathedral Life son et lumiere projection by Luxmuralis.

"From the many years of being a host venue of Lumiere and from the success of last year’s Museum of the Moon installation, we know our visitors love being able to enter the cathedral after-dark and Life by Luxmuralis is like nothing we’ve ever done before.

"From the high vaulted ceiling and colossal pillars of the nave to the intricate carvings in the Galilee Chapel - this new installation will give people a different perspective on the spaces in the cathedral they know so well.”

By day, the cathedral will appear as normal, then each evening installations will be projected across all areas inside, bringing the natural world to life and giving people an opportunity to reflect on their responsibility to protect it.

St Albans Cathedral Life son et lumiere projection by Luxmuralis in 2021.

The projection was created by the artistic collaboration Luxmuralis, whose works have been touring cathedrals in England for several years.

This is the first time their artwork has come to the North East.

Luxmuralis artist Peter Walker said: "We are delighted to bring our work to Durham and present it within the world renowned interior of the stunning cathedral.

"We aim to bring the architecture to life, and allow visitors to the installation a chance to see this place of wonder for over a 1000 years, as never seen before.

Salisbury Cathedral Heaven on Earth son et lumiere by Luxmuralis.

" 'Life' is an uplifting and thought-provoking installation that will take visitors on a unique journey through light and sound and we look forward to seeing families and people of all ages enjoying the artwork in this magnificent place."

Tickets cost £8 for adults and £5 for under 18s. Entry is free for children under the age of three.

To find out more and book tickets, visit www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/life

Luxmuralis artis Peter Walker at Durham Cathedral.