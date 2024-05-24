Dog wash opens at Sunderland seafront for mucky pups

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s set to be the ‘pawfect’ addition to the seafront.

A new self-service dog wash has opened in Roker to clean up mucky pups.

Sue Taggart of the nearby Sue’s Cafe with dogs, Suki and Prince, trying out the new dog wash

Operator NE Dog Wash has opened the service at the car park in Marine Walk to provide washing facilities for dog owners.

The self-operating units offer a hassle-free experience for dog owners, featuring a bathtub with an easy access door and user-friendly controls.

The cycles available include rinse, shampoo, herbal shampoo, conditioner and a choice between high or low mode for a warm blow dry.

Designed to accommodate dogs of all sizes, the units can allow for up to two medium-sized dogs to be washed simultaneously in a 10-minute cycle for £7.

The dog wash is in the car park at Marine Walk

NE Dog Wash has six sites across the North East, which have become increasingly popular.

Having discovered the K9000 dog wash units while on holiday in Spain, entrepreneurs Sarah Canham and Robert Irving decided the units would work perfectly in their home town of Blyth.

The K9000 Dog Wash was first installed in Australia in 2005 and has paved the way for a new market of DIY Dog Washing ever since, with businesses across the globe investing in the units.

“There are thousands of K9000 Dog Wash units across Australia, so we knew how popular they were, and they have a long record of people loving them in Australia, so we thought why not bring it to the North East”, said Sarah.

You can clean up mucky pups after a beach walk

After installing their first unit opening in Blyth in May 2021, they went on to open units in Whitley Bay, Plessey Woods Country Park, Rising Sun Country Park, The Red Kite in Winlaton Mill and South Shields.

“The public reaction to our first dog unit was amazing, it went so well and the feedback from customers was incredible so we decided to look for other sites that we thought would be useful for dog owners,” said Robert.

They’ve opened the Roker site following overwhelming demand and feedback from customers across the region.

“Roker is an ideal location, there’s a lot of development there and it’s a lovely place. You go down and look across the beach and see all the dogs and you think this is ideal, we think it’s a great addition to the area,” added Robert.

Roker has undergone an impressive transformation in recent years as part of a multi-million-pound regeneration scheme led by Sunderland City Council to improve the seafront and it’s hoped the new dog wash unit will further strengthen the area’s offering.

“We’ve seen first-hand the convenience it brings to dog owners, from those with mobility challenges to those with more anti-social pets, it’s given owners a stress-free way of keeping their dogs clean,” said Sarah.

Sarah and Robert have received support from the Business Investment Team at Sunderland City Council, who guided the pair on finding a suitable location for the unit, licencing and planning information.

Peter McIntyre, Executive Director of City Development at Sunderland City Council, said: “There has been a lot of continued investment in Sunderland’s seafront over recent years, so we would be delighted to welcome NE Dog Wash to the area as part of a fantastic offering in Roker.