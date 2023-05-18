Mickey and a host of favourite characters will skate into Utilita Arena Newcastle from Wednesday, December 6 to Sunday, December 10 2023 celebrating the magic of Disney’s 100th Anniversary with Disney On Ice presents 100 Years of Wonder.

The hugely popular Encanto features in the ice show for the very first time in the UK, when Mickey Mouse is joined by his friends on a journey to discover his favourite memory of all time.

Families will be part of the action and help the gang venture through Disney stories, sharing memorable moments from treasured tales.

Anna & Elsa from Frozen.

Journey to a vibrant town in the mountains of Colombia to meet Mirabel and her family who live in a magical casita in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.

Sail away with Moana as she displays courage to save her island on a high-seas adventure with the demigod, Maui.

Travel to the wintry world of Arendelle as royal sisters Anna and Elsa discover true love is the most powerful magic of all and experience the mysterious magic of Fantasia as a Sorcerer’s Apprentice makes brooms come to life.

“Live Your Story” alongside Disney Princesses as they use perseverance, determination and hard work to inspire Mickey and children to share their favourite Disney memories.

Mirabel & Dolores from Encanto

Just keep swimming with Dory, Nemo, Marlin and new pal Hank from Disney Pixar’s Finding Dory and celebrate true friendship with Buzz Lightyear, Woody and the Toy Story gang.

Steven Armstrong, Regional Vice-President of Feld Entertainment, producers of Disney On Ice, said: “This year’s show is an extraordinary celebration of Disney’s 100th Anniversary, where Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy invite guests to relive magical Disney stories with all of your favourite characters in a family experience featuring classic Disney songs, world-class skating and amazing stunts.

"Disney On Ice always receives a tremendous reception in Newcastle, and we are looking forward to the big party in December.”

Caroline Ginnane, General Manager of the Utilita Arena Newcastle, added: “We are always delighted to host Disney On Ice here at the arena, and this year’s show is a particularly special celebration heralding Disney’s 100th Anniversary.

Goofy, Minnie Mouse & Donald Duck

"Seeing Encanto for the first time on ice will be a real treat, as well as much loved audience favourites including Moana, Frozen and Toy Story.

“It’s always heart-warming to see families making special memories, singing and dancing along with favourite Disney stars in an enchanting ice spectacular which has become an exciting pre-Christmas treat here at Utilita Arena Newcastle.”

How to get tickets

Toy Story

The production will skate into Utilita Arena Newcastle from December 6-10, 2023.

Priority Customers can take advantage of the pre-sale from Friday May 19, 2023 by signing up at www.prioritycustomer.co.uk.