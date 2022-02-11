Food fans are being invited to save the date for Seaham Food Festival, which will take place this year on Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7 .

Alongside the tempting food stalls, this year, Seaham Food Festival will once again feature an open-air cookery theatre with demonstrations from celebrity chefs and well-known food personalities as well as live music and entertainment.

Last year, the festival attracted thousands of people to Seaham, providing a welcome boost to traders and local retail and hospitality businesses.

Cllr Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council’s Cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: “Seaham Food Festival is a fantastic event that not only offers a wonderful day out for people of all ages, but boosts the local economy and enhances County Durham’s reputation as a culinary destination.

“It also provides an opportunity for North East producers to showcase their wares to a wide audience so I would encourage any traders interested in being a part of the festival to apply as soon as possible.

“Events like Seaham Food Festival are also one of the reasons why we believe County Durham is such a stronger contender to be UK City of Culture 2025. I would urge everyone to continue backing the Durham 2025 campaign and help us to expand the county’s world class cultural offer.”

The festival is one of a number of festivals and events helping to showcase County Durham’s cultural offer as the council bids to become UK City of Culture 2025.

Details of the Seaham Food Festival line-up will be revealed over the next few months and people are encouraged to follow @SeahamFoodFest on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest festival news.

Applications to trade at the festival are now open with food and drink traders being encouraged to apply online at www.seahamfoodfestival.co.uk

