The free, two-week Dalton Park BeachFest event celebrates the great British seaside inspired by the nearby Durham Heritage Coast, bringing back the nostalgia of a trip to the beach in the summer.

Hundreds of people have already taken advantage of the purpose-built sandy beach and play area, live music, fairground rides, and seaside snacks.

The pop-up Beach Huts, with retailers such as Fat Face, Trespass, Crew Clothing, Cadbury and Cineworld taking up temporary residence with special offers and activities, have been filled with visitors.

Isla Harrison (aged 9) and Amber Harrison (aged 8) enjoying BeachFest

Sophie Robinson, Placemaking, Marketing & Communications Manager at Dalton Park said: “It has been amazing to see so many people enjoying themselves at our very first BeachFest!

“We are fortunate to be so close to the breathtaking scenery on the Durham Heritage Coast and we wanted to bring the beach vibes to Dalton Park for everyone to enjoy.

“Our aim was to showcase everything that people love about the great British seaside holiday and, from the feedback we have had, we have done just that!

Beachfest Huts

“The summer holidays are long and expensive, so we are proud to bring free fun for parents who are running out of ideas!”

BeachFest will continue to run until Monday, August 29. Entry to the beach and play area is free with snacks available to purchase.