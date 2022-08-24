Sunderland teacher tells of seven-year battle with leukaemia - and urges others to be aware of the symptoms
A Sunderland primary school teacher has described her life with leukaemia – and how it left her ‘feeling like a zombie’.
Bethan Cawley, from Roker, has spoken out to raise awareness on the day a major new study was released showing how only one in 100 people in North East knew how to spot the symptoms of the deadly blood cancer.
Bethan has lived with chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) since August 2015, just before her 50th birthday. She had no idea she had CLL until she went to see a doctor with a ‘terrible sore throat’.
"I just couldn't get rid of it,” said the 56-year-old. Blood tests soon followed and so did visits to hospital. Bethan remembered facing ‘a sea of faces’.
She said she was ‘stunned, and sudden realisation dawned on me that there could be something wrong’.
“It was like drowning in a sea of untapped emotions. I was like a zombie and Google became my best friend and my worst enemy.”
Three weeks of tests came next and Bethan was told she had blood cancer which would need chemotherapy. ‘It was non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which would need to be treated straight away. My biggest concern was that my son was getting married in October.
“I was stunned, shocked, horrified, in denial. I couldn’t speak and didn’t want to talk to anyone.”