Bluey heading to Seaburn for half-term family fun
The cartoon favourite forms part of a packed programme at Stack Seaburn.
The family friendly schedule kicks off on Tuesday, May 27, with a Superhero Takeover – the opportunity for youngsters to don their favourite outfit or cape and mask.
It will include a range of entertainment and photo opportunities for budding caped crusaders.
The following day, Magician Marvin will be impressing visitors with a range of tricks, balloon modelling, juggling and puppetry.
Bluey hits the stage on Thursday, May 29 for A Celebration of Bluey and Bingo.
Live performances, meet and greets, games, a disco, colouring and interactive activities are just some of the experiences lined up on the day.
All of the sessions run from noon until 1.30pm and are aimed at youngsters aged between two and 12-years-old.
Tickets cost £1.50 each per child for each event who must be accompanied by an adult who can attend for free.
Kevin Walker, Events and Entertainment Director at STACK Seaburn said it was a week not to be missed.
“We’ve brought together some of our favourite acts to offer a whole programme of half term events,” Kevin said.
“And of course there’s also all of our brilliant food outlets to enjoy to really make a visit to STACK Seaburn one for all the family.”
Tickets for all of the sessions can be booked at www.stackleisure.com