14 things to do in Sunderland over the Bank Holiday weekend

As well as a busy day in the pubs on Saturday, there’s plenty of other events happening in the city over the Whitsun Bank Holiday weekend, running from May 24-26, 2025.
Here’s a selection if you’re looking for some ideas of things to do.
1. Play off finals
Of course the biggest event of the Bank Holiday weekend is Sunderland taking on Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley. While many will be making the journey South, there will be plenty of places on home turf to enjoy the action, including Stack Seaburn which has become a popular spot to watch big games with a great atmosphere. There will also be a big screen in Keel Square to enjoy the action. | Sunderland Echo
2. Northern heat of The British Street Food Awards, May 23 -25
The British Street Food Awards is heading to Sunderland for the first time. Nine street food vendors will join the cook-off at The Fire Station for the competition’s Northern Heat from Friday, May 23 to Sunday, May 25. Attendees will also get the chance to have their say on their favourite dishes throughout the weekend via a public vote. The event is free, but ticketed, via The Fire Station website. | Submitted
3. Sunniside Food & Drink Market
This month's Sunniside Food Market has a different location. With The British Street Food Awards being hosted at The Fire Station, Sunniside Food Market has moved there to coincide with the event. It will take place on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25 from 12pm to 5pm featuring brewers, bakers, cheesemongers and more from across the region. Entry is free and separate to the food awards entry, which is ticketed.
| Submitted
4. The Sunderland Story, until May 31
A great watch, even if you're not an avid football fan, The Sunderland Story is running at Sunderland Empire until May 31. Celebrated through the songs of its proud supporters including ‘Cheer Up Peter Reid’, ‘Sunderland Take Over’, ‘Sunderland Till I Die’, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ and many more. The Sunderland Story is told through the eyes of the Carter and Thompson families, who during a wake for their beloved grandfather William realise that much of their family history always seems to link back to the story of Sunderland AFC. Note, Saturday's performances on May 24 have been cancelled for Wembley. | David Wood