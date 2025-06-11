A touring firework fiesta has announced it’s heading to Sunderland for the first time with light performers, a Dick & Dom DJ set and more.

Autumn Lights is heading to Sunderland for the first time | Submitted

Autumn Lights will take over Herrington Country Park on Tuesday, October 28 with a family-friendly festival of fireworks, funfair rides, live music, roaming performers and more.

The festival, which is a ticketed event, has toured elsewhere in the country and is now in its fifth year.

As well as a main firework display, the event will feature a children’s display, choreographed to music from around the world.

Alongside this year’s firework displays, there will be live music on the main stage hosted by DJ Ryan Swain, ready to get the crowds going for the headline performances.

Tickets are on sale now for the event | Submitted

Iconic CBBC duo Dick & Dom will be leading the line up with a DJ set, spinning feel-good anthems and party classics to get people dancing with a firework finale that’ll light up the sky this autumn.

Young Elton tribute act will also be making his Autumn Lights debut and belting out timeless hits, such as Rocket Man to Your Song and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Other highlights will include light and fire performances, a display from SPARK! drummers, walkabout entertainers, a family funfair and street food and bars offering cuisine from around the globe.

The Spark drummers | Submitted

New for this year are giant screens and crowd cams to capture all the fun.

John Lowery, Chief Operating Officer at Autumn Lights, said: “Autumn Lights isn’t just a firework display; it’s an all-out family festival experience.

“We’ve created a safe and vibrant event both kids and grown-ups will love, and we can’t wait to celebrate our fifth year of mind-blowing entertainment with everyone in Sunderland.”

Tickets

Tickets for this year’s event are available to purchase now and priced at the £14.99 for adults, £7.99 for children and children aged three and under go free from www.autumnlights.co.uk

Subject to availability, some tickets may be available on the gate if any remain.