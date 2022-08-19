African rivers, Stranger Things and Tinkerbell the chihuahua: your 11 weekend quiz questions

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. The broadcaster Amol Rajan has been announced as the next host of which quiz show?

2. Who has been the Conservative MP for South West Norfolk since 2010?

3. Who wrote the 1977 children’s book Fungus the Bogeyman?

4. Who starred in the 1991 film Edward Scissorhands and the television show Stranger Things?

5. Who was born in a village called Shaoshan in China’s Hunan province on December 26, 1893?

6. Name either of the two stars of the 2013 ITV sitcom Vicious?

7. Before Queen Victoria, who was the last female monarch of Great Britain?

8. Which is the second longest river in Africa after the Nile? The Congo (2,900 miles)

9. Which musical includes the lyrics: ‘His name is Lancelot; And in tight pants a lot; He likes to dance a lot; You know you do’?

10. Which former Sunderland and Newcastle footballer has managed clubs including Kilmarnock, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool?

11. Which socialite’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell, died tragically at the age of 14 in April 2015?

Answers