Durham Cathedral, cheese and Danger Mouse: your 11 weekend quiz questions

The answers are below the 11 questions, but there’s no cheating mind. Good luck.

1. Which country topped the 2022 Commonwealth Games medals table?

What do you know?

2. What is the current cost of a UK first class stamp?

3. Who was Bishop of Durham between 2011 and 2013?

4. Who were the two stars of the little-remembered 1983 romantic comedy Two of a Kind? They starred in a much more famous 1978 film?

5. Which Archbishop of Canterbury conducted the funeral of Richard III?

6. Which 1962 song includes the lyrics: ‘He thought we ought to take off all the handles; And the things wot held the candles; But it did no good, well I never thought it would’?

7. The foundations for the North East’s greatest landmark, Durham Cathedral, were first laid in which century?

8. Who played the title role in the 2009 comedy series Reggie Perrin?

9. Which superhero film was the world’s highest grossing of 2021?

10. Made in Italy, which is the most popular cheese in the world?

11. Who is the assistant and best friend of Danger Mouse?

Answers