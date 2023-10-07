22 pictures from the opening night of Houghton Feast 2023

It's back - and it's set to be another fantastic year at Houghton Feast.

Celebrations got under way on Friday night as the autumnal festival returned for 2023.

Mayor of Sunderland Dorothy Trueman flipped the switch on the Houghton Feast illuminations to cap off an amazing opening night on Friday, October 6, which included Houghton Brass Band, Zazz dancers and Houghton Feast Children’s Choir.

The traditional Ox Roast, the core of the feast, takes place today, October 7, as does the annual community parade along Newbottle Street and Broadway from 2pm, celebrating all the town has to offer.

A firework spectacular will take place on Monday, October 9 at 6.30pm and can be viewed from the area surrounding Durham Road Playing Fields.

Pictures supplied by North News and Pictures.

1 . Houghton Feast opening night 2023 Houghton Feast opening night 2023