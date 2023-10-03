Curious facts and memories about Houghton Feast as event returns for 2023

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight hundred years of tradition will return this weekend with the historic Houghton Feast.

But did you know about the facts behind the ox roast; one of the most famous parts of the annual attraction?

Crowds watch the carving of the ox in 1980.

Today, the Houghton Feast Trust has shared some outstanding roast highlights including the year when a Jewish Mayor performed the cutting of the first slice with close scrutiny on him.

All eyes will be on the Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Dorothy Trueman, when she carves the first ceremonial slice of a roasted whole ox on Saturday.

She will follow 50 years of tradition of Sunderland Mayors performing the duty - and it has included some interesting anecdotes.

A watching eye over one Mayor

The only Jewish Mayor to carve a slice of ox was Mr. Charles H. Slater, a stalwart of the Jewish community and former leader of Sunderland Council.

He carved the first slice as Mayor of Sunderland in 1976.

In 2002, he recalled it all.

“Being of the Jewish faith I am not allowed to eat non-kosher food, particularly meat. The local vicar stood over me to make sure I did not commit a breach of the rules. I am bound to say that it looked so succulent that I was sorely tempted.”

Facts from the ox roast

Did you know;

Mayor Trueman becomes only the 10th female Mayor to carve the ox.

Mayor Dorothy Trueman.

In 1995, Eric Bramfitt, was unwell so the ox was carved by the Mayoress Louise Bramfitt. Councillor Bramfitt did perform the duty in 1971 when he was Chairman of Houghton Urban District Council The ox roasting oven disappeared in 1996, and Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Iain Galbraith, missed the chance to carve.

The first ox sandwich in 1979.

Six Mayors have performed the duty twice - John Mawston (1967 and 1987); Elizabeth Porter (1970 and 1975); George Elliot (1973 and 1984); Leonard Harper (1979 and 1980); Bill Stephenson (2004 and 2005); David Snowdon (2019 and 2020).

Michael Lishman, 2, right; Alan Morton, 3, and The Mayor Sunderland, Councillor John Mawston were the first to taste the roast ox in 1987.

Two married couples have carved the ox and they are Juliana and Robert Heron, and Henry and Dorothy Trueman.

Where it all started

The ox roasting origins go back to Rev Bernard Gilpin, known as the ‘Father of the Poor’ and the ‘Apostle of the North’.

He would roast an ox every weekend from Houghton Feast until Easter, to ensure the poor of the parish were fed.

Carving the ox in 1998.

Houghton became part of the Borough of Sunderland in 1974. The new Mayor of Sunderland, Cllr Anthony Burgham, kept the historic custom going.

The Mayor of Sunderland Cllr Robert Heron enjoying a sandwich after carving the first slice in 2013.

A tradition which supports charity

This year, the whole ox will be cooked overnight and the first ceremonial slice of beef will be carved by the Mayor of Sunderland with sandwiches going on sale to the public from 1pm on Saturday, October 7.

For every sandwich sold, one will be given to a food bank.

Cllr Trueman said: "I know so many people look forward to Houghton Feast every year, and it is a real honour to be carving the famous roast ox, especially during this 50th anniversary year.

Cllr Dorothy Trueman who will continue the ox roast tradition at Houghton Feast this weekend.

"I am delighted to be carrying on a much-loved tradition that has been carried out by so many different Mayors of Sunderland over the last 50 years and I to see it continue for many more years to come.”