14 things to do in Sunderland over the October half-term holidays, from free activities to spooky fun

There’s plenty happening in Sunderland to keep them entertained, many are free and some have a spooky twist.
1. Lantern parade, city centre
As part of Fear on the Wear, a community lantern parade will take place on 27 October. Community groups, schools and other organisations are all taking part in the event, after taking part in sessions to make their own lanterns. The parade will begin at the Museum and Winter Gardens at 6pm and then work its way through the city centre, ending in Keel Square. Photo: Stu Norton
2. Elmer & Friends, Museum & Winter Gardens
Visitors to Sunderland Museum & Winter Gardens still have the opportunity to visit the free, spectacularly popular Elmer and Friends – the Colourful World of David McKee exhibition (10am – 4pm, no booking needed). Elmer and Friends is a major retrospective of the late author and illustrator David McKee, with striking illustrations
celebrating more than 30 years of Elmer the Patchwork Elephant, McKee’s most well known creation. Photo: submitted
3. Eek Week, Washington Wetland Centre
WWT Washington is hosting an Eek! Week from 21 October - 5 November with a whole host of half term activities including pond dipping, fungi walk, make a spooky cookie, clay workshops, Halloween crafts and more. eek! week activities are included with admission or membership and non members can book in advance online. Photo: WWT
4. Family Fun sessions, Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre
Family Fun sessions with Active Sunderland take place at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre on Friday 27 October from 10am. Families can enjoy crazy feet hockey, indoor archery, mini golf, netball & basketball target shooting, tennis & badminton, dodgeball and handball, football and early years games. Sessions are free but you will need to book at www.mysunderland.co.uk Photo: Active Sunderland