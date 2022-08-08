More than 60 vehicles were on show at the North East Land, Sea and Air Museums.

12 pictures as North East Land, Sea and Air Museums host classic car show in Sunday sunshine

More than 60 vintage vehicles were on display in the sunshine this weekend with families across the North East enjoying the show.

By Debra Fox
Monday, 8th August 2022, 2:21 pm

A classic car show returned to the North East Land, Sea and Air Museums, Washington, on Sunday, August 7 – and the summer sunshine made it a great day out for petrolheads of all ages.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed a stroll through the gleaming display, taking a trip down memory lane while spotting some familiar vehicles from younger days, before clapping eyes on the museum’s majestic Vulcan bomber.

Did you go along on Sunday and pose for a picture with your favourite vehicle? Check out our photo round-up from the day to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. It was all yellow

Keith Dobinson stands proudly next to his 1972 Clan Crusader.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

2. Anyone for a cuppa?

Lorna Brady and David Walker in their VW T25 camper Van.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

3. Flying high

The giant Vulcan looked tremendous with the classic cars under its wings.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales

4. Gleaming in the sun

Malcolm Merrington in his Mazda MX 5 from 1989.

Photo: Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Washington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3