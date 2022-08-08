A classic car show returned to the North East Land, Sea and Air Museums, Washington, on Sunday, August 7 – and the summer sunshine made it a great day out for petrolheads of all ages.
Hundreds of visitors enjoyed a stroll through the gleaming display, taking a trip down memory lane while spotting some familiar vehicles from younger days, before clapping eyes on the museum’s majestic Vulcan bomber.
Did you go along on Sunday and pose for a picture with your favourite vehicle? Check out our photo round-up from the day to see if you can spot any familiar faces.
