A classic car show returned to the North East Land, Sea and Air Museums, Washington, on Sunday, August 7 – and the summer sunshine made it a great day out for petrolheads of all ages.

Hundreds of visitors enjoyed a stroll through the gleaming display, taking a trip down memory lane while spotting some familiar vehicles from younger days, before clapping eyes on the museum’s majestic Vulcan bomber.

Did you go along on Sunday and pose for a picture with your favourite vehicle? Check out our photo round-up from the day to see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1. It was all yellow Keith Dobinson stands proudly next to his 1972 Clan Crusader.

2. Anyone for a cuppa? Lorna Brady and David Walker in their VW T25 camper Van.

3. Flying high The giant Vulcan looked tremendous with the classic cars under its wings.

4. Gleaming in the sun Malcolm Merrington in his Mazda MX 5 from 1989.