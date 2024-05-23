Here’s some of the things taking place if you’re looking for something to do.
1. Sunniside Food Market
This Saturday, May 25, the monthly Sunniside Food Market returns, bringing together food producers, street food traders and makers from across the region who will be showcasing their goods.
From 10am until 4pm visitors to Sunniside Gardens can sample food from across the globe, covering everything from pies to savouries, honey to cheese – as well as craft beer and street food.
2. RESINN pop up coffee shop
The RESINN pop coffee shop returns to The Cloisters in Ashbrooke. Run by couple Erik Ohrstrom and Kate Blower, it's a chance to try their excellent own brand coffee and browse their stylish lifestyle store. It takes place on Saturday, May 25 from 10am to 2pm. Follow the sign in the back lane of The Cloisters for entry.
3. Artisan market, Dalton Park
Dalton Park hosts a spring Artisan Market this weekend, featuring food and crafts. The market - just outside Sunderland in Murton - will open to the public from 9.30am - 6pm on Saturday, and from 10.30 am – 4.30pm on Sunday. The market will extend throughout the shopping centre, with street food available next to the M&S entrance.
4. Deptford Bank Booze Up
A Deptford Bank Booze Up takes place on Sunday, May 26 from 12pm with food, drink and dancing across Ship Isis, Kings Arms, Wild Fire and The Saltgrass. There will be a mini bus running between the venues from 3pm. There'll also be a Japanese food van at Kings Arms and burgers at The Saltgrass.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.