Stars don their suspenders for The Rocky Horror Show at Sunderland Empire

The Rocky Horror Show has Time Warped its way to Wearside.

Richard O’Brien’s cult musical is running all this week at Sunderland Empire.

Donning their suspenders in the show is comedian Dom Joly as the narrator, Stictly star Joanne Clifton as Janet and Ben Adams from a1 as Brad.

Trigger Happy TV star Dom Joly said: “I’m so excited to play the part of the narrator in The Rocky Horror Show. I’ve been entranced by the show since I stumbled upon it, one late night, in a cinema in Notting Hill Gate in 1990.

“More importantly, I haven’t had the opportunity to wear fishnets since I was a Goth back in the late Eighties...any excuse.”

Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton said: “I’ve always loved Rocky Horror. I learnt the Time Warp in my dance classes in Grimsby when I was four-years-old. 30 years later and I’m jumping to the left on the actual Rocky Horror stage, I can’t quite believe it.”

Ben Adams, who rose to fame in 90s boyband a1, was last at the Empire with Joanne when they both starred in Flashdance.

He said: “Performing in Rocky Horror is a dream come true - I love the show so much it inspired me to write my own musical Eugenius. Joanne and I make quite a team and I’m sure that the whole cast will be raising the roof night after night as we perform for all the amazingly devoted Rocky fans.”

•The Rocky Horror Show is at Sunderland Empire until February 2.