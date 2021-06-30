Sunderland University alumnus and DJ Jordan North announced as new co-host of BBC Radio 1 drivetime

Former University of Sunderland student and BBC Radio 1 presenter Jordan North.

The announcement of Grimshaw’s departure came at the start of his afternoon show on Wednesday, June 30.

He will leave the show in August and be replaced by Sunderland University graduate Jordan North and Newcastle-born Vick Hope from September.

North has been on BBC Radio 1 since 2014 and shot to wider fame last year after appearing on I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here, where he finished in second place behind podcaster and author Giovanna Fletcher.

He graduated from Sunderland University in 2011 and presented on Spark FM – the radio station which broadcasts from the David Puttnam Media Centre at St Peter’s Campus.

Confirming the news on air, and on social media, on Wednesday Grimshaw said: “Some news I can finally share after giving it some thought for a while.

"I have decided that after 14 years on air it's time for me to leave Radio 1. It was my childhood dream to work here and I have truly had the time of my life. But now is time for a change.

“I want to thank you, the R1 listeners for joining me on this journey. Thank you for being a massive part of my life and sharing your lives with me on the radio every day.

Jordan North (centre), with his co-presenters Tom Waite (left) and Stuart Birch (right), while at Sunderland University's Spark FM. Picture: North News.

"Thank you for providing endless hilarity, passion and an unquenchable eagerness to ‘avvvvv it!”

North, 31, and new co-host Hope joined Grimshaw for a short interview shortly after the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, he hosts a weekend show on the station between Friday and Sunday from 10.30am until 1pm.

Paying tribute to Grimshaw’s work, North said: “You are a Radio 1 legend and I don’t think you know it.

"You made us laugh every day and if we’re half as funny or witty as you, I think we will be happy.”

The 31-year-old also hosts a podcast, Help I Sexted My Boss, with etiquette expert William Hanson. Its eighth season launched this week.

On a previous episode, North rated his ‘top five hangovers’ – citing a night out from his university days on Wearside as a contender.

