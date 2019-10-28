Spark FM is celebrating its 10th birthday

Over the years, Spark FM has proved the perfect training ground for some of the UK’s most successful radio presenters and producers.

From BBC Radio 1’s Jordan North to BBC Radio 2 producer Sarah Harrison, Spark has helped a catalogue of talent get a foot onto the broadcasting ladder.

Richard Berry, Senior Lecturer in Radio at the University, said: “Over the past 10 years Spark has achieved a lot. We’ve won international awards, seen our presenters move into exciting careers and broadcast shows from dozens of places across the city.

Spark FM is celebrating its 10th birthday

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a tutor and a manager it’s been fantastic to see it develop over time and our reputation grow both locally and nationally.

“There are people across the UK who have heard of Spark because of the passionate people who pass through. Whilst the station is effectively managed by University staff, it’s the volunteers who give up their time to produce shows and develop new ideas that really make it what it is.

“The space we give the team to learn and try stuff out gives our presenters and producers the space they need to learn and deliver some really great radio. We know this carries and that people like listening to us, especially our established shows like our Local Music Show on a Sunday, or Friday’s Dance Revolution.

“We’re looking forward to the years ahead.”

Spark FM is celebrating its 10th birthday

Some of the many students who have gone on to successful careers in radio include:

Jordan North is a presenter at BBC Radio 1

Harrison Stock and Dom Stirling are producers at BBC Radio 1

Anthony Kane is a producer on the Capital FM breakfast show

Spark FM is celebrating its 10th birthday

Calum Hider is a network producer at Capital

Ross Mitchell and Chris Sykes work at BBC Sport

Steph Chungu works at BBC R1 and 1xtra

Lauren McLeish is the co-host of the breakfast show on Sun FM

Dan Hall looks after props on Coronation Street

Sarah Harrison is a producer for Radio 2

Jonny Chambers runs a design business but also presents at Metro Radio

Catherine Peart is a producer at BBC Newcastle

Racheal Devine is a music programmer for Kiss FM

Thomas Hannet is a producer for Capital & Heart FM

Adem Waterman is a producer for Absolute Radio

Chris Felton is a presenter at Metro Radio

Catherine Peart, who is currently a producer with BBC Newcastle, recalls how Spark gave her the training ground she needed to launch her radio career.

Catherine said: “I was looking to get some work experience in radio and knew Spark would be perfect.

“I did a few shifts for them and absolutely loved it, I them found out about the MA in Radio and decided to start the programme at the University.

“Spark teamed up with BBC Newcastle as part of the General Election coverage at the time and it was thanks to this that I managed to get involved with the BBC.”

Sunderland graduate Calum Hider is the producer of Capital FM’s national evening show.

He said: “I can honestly say, working on Spark was amazing, I had the best time.

“I arrived at Sunderland after coming through Clearing and didn’t really know what to expect. But the three years studying Broadcast Journalism were the best.

“I started when the station itself started, back in 2009, and it was like we were building a family together, it was so exciting. I could not have asked for a better grounding.”

Quick Spark facts

Spark is owned by the University of Sunderland.

It is volunteer run. Mostly by students but some graduates and locals too.

Students have won Student Radio & Community Radio Awards, as well as New York Radio Awards.

The station has graduates working in radio in Iceland and Australia.