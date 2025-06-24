Sunderland park serving up free tennis sessions

Whether you’re already a tennis ace or fancy trying your hand at a new sport, all are invited to a bumper weekend of free tennis.

Barnes Park is serving up a free Barclays Big Tennis Weekend on Sunday, July 6, giving people of all skill levels the chance to pick up a racquet and have some fun.

Hosted as part of the national Barclays Big Tennis Weekends initiative, the event is open to everyone. No previous experience is needed, and all equipment will be provided.

Just come dressed comfortably with suitable trainers and get ready for some fun on the court.

Three free sessions will take place throughout the day:

· 1 – 2pm – (under 9s*)

· 2:15 – 3:15pm – (10 – 16 year olds*)

· 3:30 – 4:30pm – (16+ year olds)

*all under 11s must be accompanied by an adult

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Culture, Communities and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the Barclays Big Tennis Weekend to Sunderland. This is a great opportunity for families, friends, and individuals to get active, try something new, and enjoy one of our beautiful city parks.

“Tennis is a brilliant way to stay fit, have fun, and meet others in the community. I’d encourage anyone who’s curious to come along—whether you’ve never picked up a racket or you’re looking to get back into the game.”

In 2023, the courts in Barnes Park were part of over £400,000 worth of investment to improve 17 tennis courts across seven of Sunderland parks. There are two tennis courts available in Barnes Park, which is a green flag award winning park.

The courts in Barnes Park, as well the others across Sunderland are available for everyone to use. There are both paid and free options at each park across the week, so you should always be able to find a free session to book. Find out more information at https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/SunderlandParksTennis

Please note that in the case of bad weather, sessions will take place at Silksworth Community Pool Tennis & Wellness Centre, SR3 1PD

Anyone looking to get involved with Barclays Big Tennis Weekend can find out more information and book your space here: https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/BarnesPark/EventsV2/Book/3a094ea5-40dc-4c27-bab6-cb0b6f42d291