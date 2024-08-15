Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland music institution is cranking up the volume as it turns 18 in style.

There’s not many nightclubs and venues that can lay claim to being around for two decades, but Independent is still going strong at banging the drum for live music in the city.

It started life over the road from its current base in Holmeside back in 2006 taking over from Bar 36 which ran for three years.

The original Independent had to move over the road | Sunderland Echo

The mission was to bring big acts to Sunderland whilst providing a platform for homegrown talent - and it did just that.

Over the years, it’s brought big names like Kasabian, Kaiser Chiefs, The Maccabees, Klaxons, The Zutons and Reverend and the Makers to its stage, as well as DJ sets by the likes of Andrew Weatherall and Mike Skinner.

Closer to home, it hosted Frankie & the Heartstrings’ very first gig, and gave many more Sunderland acts their first shot at live performance, as well as hosting gigs by the likes of The Futureheads, Lilliput, This Ain’t Vegas, Hyde & Beast and countless more Mackem music makers over the years.

Frankie & the Heartstrings at the old Independent, which has since been demolished, in 2011 | Sunderland Echo

With demolition plans for the site, the venue had to move home and set up shop in the former Van Mildert store over the road in 2013, where it still flies the flag today, with up to 1000 people heading through the doors during busy weeks to enjoy all genres of music.

Ben Richardson, promotor at Independent Live, said: “A lot has changed in Sunderland in 18 years, but back then it really plugged the gap for a live music venue and it really did change the face of live music in the city.

“It was about music for misfits and people would dub it a goth club, but the club has always been for everyone. We put any gig on: pop, R ‘n’ B, indy, rock, afrobeat, electro, anything.”

He added: “We put some posts on social media about the anniversary and so many people have responded with their memories. And it’s not even been just about the big names they’ve seen here, it’s about the fun times they’ve had.

“So many old staff members have been in touch with pictures of them at some of the many theme nights.

Camel Island performing at Independent for Waves Festival in 2023 | Sunderland Echo

“What we don’t tend to shout about is just how much community work the club does too, working with the likes of Sunderland College, Young Musicians Project and Northern Academy of Music Education, whether that’s hosting tech sessions or giving them guest list so students can enjoy live music.

“We’re one of the only nightclubs still going and I think the community element has played a big part in that.”

The current Independent in Holmeside | Submitted

Fundraising gig

18 years of Independent on Holmeside will be celebrated on Saturday August 17 with a huge fundraising gig for fellow Sunderland music institution The Bunker in Stockton Road.

Money raised will go towards the £30,000 needed to repair its dilapidated roof, and make improvements including adding skylights and air conditioning, with £5,000 raised so far.

The Bunker is one of the cornerstones of live music in Sunderland: a rehearsal, recording, and performance space for artists, and a community support hub for growing performers and those in need.

Over the decades, it’s hosted historic punk bands The Clash, The Toy Dolls, and Leatherface, with contemporary successes The Futureheads, Field Music, and The Lake Poets all calling The Bunker their home at one point or another.

Hosted by The Bunker’s in house band, Stockton Road Hit Squad, Saturday’s show will will feature local musicians paying tribute to their favourite rock and pop acts for a charitable cause.

BigFatBig at Independent for Waves Festival | Submitted

The lineup includes:

*The Bunker Sunday Band Club play The Hits

*Patrick Gosling as Bob Dylan

*Nic Wood (Tired of Fighting/Blame Yourself) as Foo Fighters

*Phil Jackson as Green 182

*Ben Martin & Tobias Hodgson as The Housemartins

*Celadore as Fleetwood Mac

*Robyn Walker (bigfatbig) as Avril Lavigne

*Casual Threats as The Hives

*This Little Bird as Lady Ginga

Tickets are priced from £10 with a limited number of ‘Pay as you Feel’ tickets available. All proceeds will go to The Bunker CIC. Tickets available from www.independentsunderland.com

Independent will continue the birthday celebrations from 11pm on the same evening with a big birthday party club night.